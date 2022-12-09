Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $764,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

Southern Copper Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 60.06%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

