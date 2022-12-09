Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 4,476 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 360.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $296.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,413 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

