Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 64.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Pool by 501.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 120,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 100,872 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pool by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after acquiring an additional 139,383 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Pool by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Pool by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $329.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.25. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $571.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

