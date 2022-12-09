Polaris (NYSE:PII) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PII. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE PII opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.66. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Polaris by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Polaris by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

