Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1,186.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 139,383 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Pool worth $53,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 26.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

POOL opened at $329.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $571.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $317.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.