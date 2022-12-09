Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642,364 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Popular worth $52,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 54.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular Stock Down 0.4 %

Popular Announces Dividend

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

