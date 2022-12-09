Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,916 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 642,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Popular worth $52,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,433,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $65.22 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPOP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

