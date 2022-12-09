PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

PPL stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

