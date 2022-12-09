Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 6%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 35,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
