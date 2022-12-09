Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Boosted by Analyst

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $21.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $20.96. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $123.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2023 earnings at $32.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $45.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $143.08 EPS.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AZO stock opened at $2,488.90 on Friday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,412.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,234.26.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

