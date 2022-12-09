Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Lowered by Zacks Research

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.54. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.02 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $442.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,344,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,740,000 after acquiring an additional 235,686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

