Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Issued By Northland Capmk

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%.

Symbotic Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.