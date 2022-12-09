Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.37) to €22.50 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.58) to €21.50 ($22.63) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 0.9 %

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.88 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

(Get Rating)

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.