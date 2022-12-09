QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.3 %
QDEL stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28.
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
