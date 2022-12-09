QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.3 %

QDEL stock opened at $95.67 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.