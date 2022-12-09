Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Radient Technologies Inc. (CVE:RTI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 6585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.79, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Radient Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes, manufactures, sells, and distributes cannabis materials in Canada and internationally. It offers vape cartridges or dabs, cannabis oil, standardized cannabinoid ingredients, cannabis extracts, and cannabis formulations. The company also provides extraction services for the extraction, purification, and isolation of cannabinoids for third parties.

