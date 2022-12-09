Raymond James Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service Stock Up 2.7 %

Trican Well Service Company Profile

TCW opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$2.46 and a 1-year high of C$4.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$877.34 million and a PE ratio of 15.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.65.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

