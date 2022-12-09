Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Stock Price Up 25%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) rose 25% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.20 and last traded at 2.20. Approximately 257,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 242,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

Separately, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.09 and its 200-day moving average is 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $316.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

