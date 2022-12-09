Repligen Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $173.87 on Friday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $274.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.24 and a 200-day moving average of $191.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $1,398,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

