Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 5.8 %

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $601.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.36. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.