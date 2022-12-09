Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Adagene Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adagene in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.77) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adagene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adagene’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adagene from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Adagene Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Adagene

NASDAQ ADAG opened at $1.13 on Friday. Adagene has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adagene in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Vision Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Adagene by 397.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 622,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adagene

(Get Rating)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

