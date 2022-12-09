Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 27,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ RCACU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

