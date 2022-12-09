Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 27,544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter.

RCACU stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

