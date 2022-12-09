Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 74,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 865,230 shares.The stock last traded at $23.50 and had previously closed at $24.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 829.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $743,193 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 512,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

