Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 375 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $55.08 and a one year high of $85.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

