Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 217 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

PWR opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.33.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

