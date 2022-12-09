Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 569 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.7% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,482,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 12.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

