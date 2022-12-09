Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $27,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,576,000 after acquiring an additional 427,011 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 663,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 405,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth about $10,561,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 72.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 522,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after buying an additional 219,184 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

