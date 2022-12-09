Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $30,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,400 shares of company stock worth $1,245,278. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

