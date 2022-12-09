Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $33,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $54,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hershey by 130.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 2.0 %

Hershey stock opened at $241.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $182.51 and a fifty-two week high of $242.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.37.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total value of $168,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,857.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock worth $12,446,698 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

