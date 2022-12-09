Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 15,373 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Omeros from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Omeros Price Performance

Omeros Profile

Shares of OMER opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.01 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Omeros Co. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

