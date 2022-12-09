Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Arcosa by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arcosa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.49. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.