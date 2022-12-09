Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 74,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,123,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 40,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OMC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.56. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

