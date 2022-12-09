Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on WAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.18). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.40%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

