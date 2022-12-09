Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $29,000 Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 343 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.80.

Shares of MTZ opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

