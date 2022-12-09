Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in CarMax by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

CarMax stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

