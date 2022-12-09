Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.60 Per Share

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saia in a report issued on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $13.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.65. The consensus estimate for Saia’s current full-year earnings is $13.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.93.

Shares of SAIA opened at $227.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.24. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $342.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $760,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Saia by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

