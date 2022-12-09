Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 8,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33.
About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
