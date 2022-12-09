Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.50. 8,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,008,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $90,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.