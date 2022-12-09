Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 57,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,953.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,028.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $119.34 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.91.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.