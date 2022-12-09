Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,192 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Brunswick worth $18,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 13.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Trading Up 1.4 %

BC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.