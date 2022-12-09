Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.31% of Jabil worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 677.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2,786.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,818,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,660 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 55.8% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 412,515 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.40.

Jabil Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $73.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,445,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,162,083.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.