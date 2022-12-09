Sei Investments Co. Has $20.71 Million Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,595 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $20,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

