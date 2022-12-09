Sei Investments Co. Purchases 53,114 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $19,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 428.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NI. StockNews.com began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

