Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,611 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,170.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, SVP Michael G. Huebert sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $97,122.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,520.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,527 shares of company stock worth $14,016,728 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE:WMS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.26. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $153.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 51.62% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMS. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.