Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 206,733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 104,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
