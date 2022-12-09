Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.67

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 790,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 206,733 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 104,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.