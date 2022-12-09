SES AI (NYSE:SES) Trading Down 7%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 12,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 486,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

SES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SES AI news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 16,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $88,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,242,213.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,708 shares of company stock valued at $913,970. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

