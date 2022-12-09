Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.73. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.43.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

