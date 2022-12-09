Signet Jewelers Limited to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Signet Jewelers in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $11.86 per share.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 5.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SIG opened at $69.47 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.