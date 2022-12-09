SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth about $125,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SM Energy by 24.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:SM opened at $35.38 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.