Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,727 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the airline’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

