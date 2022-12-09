SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,553 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of SS&C Technologies worth $41,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,352,000 after purchasing an additional 542,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 11.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,180,000 after purchasing an additional 692,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,286,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,587,000 after purchasing an additional 908,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

